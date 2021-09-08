These are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 40,776 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,383 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Huntington-Ashland has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,460 infections in Boyd County, or 13,433 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 175 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 175 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

