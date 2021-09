OAKLAND -- There was a time in the not-so-distant past when Jimmy Lambert wondered if this day would come. Now, he can permanently put those doubts to rest. More than five years after getting drafted by the White Sox organization, Lambert picked up his first Major League win by pitching a career-high five innings of one run-ball in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the A’s, leading to one of the most intense clubhouse beer showers manager Tony La Russa had ever seen.