Fort Wayne, IN

These are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXh28C00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 57,389 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,296 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Wayne is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Whitley County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,785 infections in Whitley County, or 14,220 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Whitley County than they are across all of the Fort Wayne area, however. There have been a total of 143 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Whitley County, compared to 198 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Whitley County, IN 14,220 4,785 143 48
2 Allen County, IN 13,277 49,127 195 723
3 Wells County, IN 12,441 3,477 293 82

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

