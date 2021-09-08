CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXh0Mk00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 14,597 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,709 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Winchester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Winchester has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,210 infections in the city of Winchester, or 11,551 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Winchester have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winchester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 176 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Winchester, compared to 140 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Winchester City, VA 11,551 3,210 176 49
2 Frederick County, VA 10,819 9,213 123 105
3 Hampshire County, WV 9,305 2,174 158 37

