Hattiesburg, MS

These are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXgqYs00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hattiesburg metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 23,503 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,798 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hattiesburg is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hattiesburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Forrest County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,200 infections in Forrest County, or 16,155 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Forrest County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hattiesburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 277 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Forrest County, compared to 245 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hattiesburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Forrest County, MS 16,155 12,200 277 209
2 Lamar County, MS 15,545 9,517 180 110
3 Perry County, MS 14,849 1,786 374 45

