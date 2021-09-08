KUD Properties' "El Cemento Uno House" Is a Private Desert Getaway

The UK’s housing market is still going strong, as house hunters turn their attention to buying this autumn.Bidding wars remain common, according to estate agent Hamptons, which says more than a third (38%) of homes sold in July had offers from three or more potential buyers.If you’re a first-time buyer however, or you haven’t had much experience viewing properties before, knowing the right questions to ask upfront could help you save some time and possibly money.It’s important to know exactly what you will be getting when you set your sights on a new home, and to avoid any unexpected costly...