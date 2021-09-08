Japan's Covid restrictions to be extended to end of September

Let's be clear from the start: In Russia, you can pop out to buy some milk and bump into a bear. The only question is: How often does this happen and where?. One evening, while walking his dog near a five-storey block of flats, a resident of the settlement of Luchegorsk in the Far East, came across an angry bear. Viktor Dubitsky was totally unprepared for the encounter. "A bear jumped out at me from under a balcony. With his teeth bared and mouth frothing. The only thing I managed to do was to raise my arms. He knocked me in the chest and sent me hurtling two meters or so along the sidewalk on my backside." Viktor was not the only victim of the invasion of bears that day (the animal was not alone), but miraculously everyone managed to escape with their lives.