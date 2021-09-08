CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MD

Doll artist creates lifelike babies

By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESTON — Reborn babies from Daddy’s Dolls are very lifelike — down to the indentions in their knuckles and the way the light catches their eyes. Even their eye lashes are applied one lash at time. Erin Hottle of Preston has been building super real dolls in her workshop since 2017.

