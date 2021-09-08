Doll artist creates lifelike babies

Where others might seek to reconstruct a woolly mammoth from centuries-old sequences, Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg is part of an interdisciplinary project to recreate the scents of plant species lost to human colonial destruction of their habitat. Ginsberg trained in architecture and design, earning a PhD from the Design Interactions program at the Royal College of Art in London. For her art installation Resurrecting the Sublime, she collaborated with the scent researcher and artist Sissel Tolaas and the biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks. The installation has been shown around the world, from the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York to the Pompidou Centre in Paris, and is currently on view at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice.