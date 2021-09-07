Challenge of the Dragon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleChallenge of the Dragon is an unlicensed action game developed and published for the Nintendo Entertainment System by Color Dreams in 1990. Players control Sir Burkelot, a master at Dragon style Kung-Fu as he makes his way through ten levels fighting numerous foes along the way to save his kidnapped lover Lady Ninita from the evil necromancer Demiwind.

dexerto.com

Hidden Pokemon Legends Arceus images drop big hints for Sinnoh Legendaries

New screenshots from Pokemon Legends Arceus may hint at popular Legendaries being included in the open-world title. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the references to mythical creatures hidden in plain sight. After months of silence, Game Freak finally gave us our first major look at Pokemon Legends Arceus during an August Direct...
giantbomb.com

An Origami Charm Offensive

The Paper Mario franchise has been in a downward spiral ever since Super Paper Mario for the Wii. The games started out as simple but deep turn-based RPGs with each subsequent game shedding these traditional RPG mechanics in favor of arts & crafts gimmicks. First there were stickers in “Sticker Star”, then paint in “Color Splash” and now origami with Paper Mario: The Origami King. While the game still retains the fantastic writing and humor the series is known for, it unfortunately is not a return to its beloved RPG origins. The core battle mechanic overstays its welcome and the lack of any experience gains, incentivises avoiding combat altogether. A large swath of the game feels like a pointless collectathon. And the game features a bit too many samey Toad NPCs. Origami King on paper (no pun intended) has no right being good but manages to course correct with its impressive visuals and charming presentation.
giantbomb.com

Its story does the gameplay no favors, but solid puzzles with strong execution and programming makes worth experiencing.

Labelling Superliminal in a few words is a challenge because it’s not entirely a puzzle game and not wholly a guided exploration game. Both elements flow between one another without much fanfare or notification, the only signifier being a loading screen when transitioning from one chapter to the next. Despite how organic the games’ progression is, its own story partially betrays the gameplay resolved only by its ending.
gamecritics.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review

HIGH It’s a great idea. WTF Flags and flames that move at a rock-solid 15fps. I have never played Dungeons & Dragons. The popular tabletop role-playing game has been on my list for the longest time, especially since I learned my cousin has been a dungeon master with his friends. While the starter pack taunts me at my local Target, I had the chance to dip a toe in thanks to Dark Alliance, an action RPG set in this popular fantasy setting. Unfortunately, after several hours and a few patches, I walked away underwhelmed and disappointed.
GamingOnLinux

Version 0.11 is out for Veloren, a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust

Veloren continues to impress as an upcoming in-development free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's starting to really come together with version 0.11 that's out now. The developer...
nintendowire.com

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga concept art discovered

The Mario RPG’s have always been odd in the grand scheme of things. After all, the first had a claymation aesthetic, while Paper Mario flattered the plumber dramatically. Mario & Luigi, meanwhile, wasn’t as huge a departure but it undeniably had a style of its own, especially the first entry, Superstar Saga.
ab-gaming.com

Trek to Yomi an Alternative to Ghost of Tsushima?

Trek to Yomi is a new side-scrolling samurai game from publisher Devolver Digital and developers. Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog. Breath taking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki...
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy IV’ Pixel Remaster Review – Reaching for the Moon

Originally released in the West on the Super NES under the title of Final Fantasy II for reasons that feel sillier all the time when explained, Final Fantasy IV had the unique pleasure of presenting three sequels’ worth of improvements as a single game’s jump for English players of the era. It follows the story of a Dark Knight named Cecil as everything he once trusted and believed in starts to crash down around him. It’s a rather linear affair as Final Fantasy games go, and your party make-up at any given time will always be determined by where you are in the story. There’s a rather large cast of characters who rotate in and out as the story demands, each representing a Final Fantasy job class archetype of one sort or another.
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) trailer

Bandai Namco has readied a new trailer to show off Gogeta (DB Super) in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The character is set to join the game this fall. Gogeta (DB Super) will be included in Legendary Pack 2. Jiren (Full Power) will come in the same DLC drop. Here’s the...
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
sirusgaming.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Review

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a jump and run game that honestly surprised me as to how fun it could be when I first got a hold of it. I have not played any of the previous Sonic games and this is my first ever chance to get a look at the iconic SEGA franchise that everyone including their mother knows.
godisageek.com

Modding support comes to Deep Rock Galactic plus a teaser for Update 35

Modding support has been added for Deep Rock Galactic, a long-awaited and highly anticipated feature from the community. Ghost Ship Games has partnered with Mod.io to bring a fully comprehensive modding interface. They have been working with the community to make sure that every element of the system ensures that modding is implemented fairly for everyone; from the most hardcore to casual players of the game. In addition, Ghost Ship has confirmed Update 35 will be its biggest update ever, and they shared a few teasers for what is coming.
trueachievements.com

The Medium, Darq, and Observer: System Redux release as horror bundle

Bloober Team and Feardemic have teamed up to launch the Ultimate Horror Bundle on Xbox, featuring the Xbox Series X|S versions of Observer: System Redux, The Medium, and Darq: Complete Edition. We are now creeping closer to the spooky season, and in anticipation of the ghoulishly good holiday, Bloober Team...
cramgaming.com

Gamedec Gameplay 4K – (Full Game)

We take a look at the opening case and second case from Anshar Studios cyberpunk themed, isometric adaptive RPG Gamedec which releases this week on PC via Steam, GoG, Epic from September 16th (Switch version releases at a later date). There are many ways to tackle each case, so don’t be too afraid of spoilers. That said, the demo of the first case was made widely available.
sirusgaming.com

Asterigos Announced for PS4 and PS5

Independent developer Acme Gamestudio has announced that their new action-RPG game, Asterigos will be launching on PS4, PS5, and PC next year. The PS4 and PC versions of the game will be arriving in Spring 2022. The PS5 version will be hitting stores later in the Fall. The story follows...
Gematsu

Alwa’s Collection announced for PS4, Switch

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Elden Pixels have announced Alwa’s Collection for PlayStation 4 and Switch, which includes Metroidvania-style platformers Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. It will launch at retail later in 2021 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99, with three holographic stickers as bonus content. A special limited...
