Modular Movable Holiday Homes
The conceptual Time Holiday Mobile Pod has been designed by the CE-ST Design Studio as a dwelling for avid travelers that will provide them with a modular place to relax and unwind amidst nature. The home is imagined as a modular pod that could be positioned almost anywhere and enable builders to save on costs by not having to build a foundation for the unit. This also lends to its ability to be easily moved between locations when the owner requires or desires.www.trendhunter.com
