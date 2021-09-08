Modular Movable Holiday Homes

Black Friday may be on the horizon (as hard as that is to believe), but there’s one major sale blitz to get you through to the season of all shopping seasons. Yes, that’s Labor Day, arguably one of the best times of the year to score discounts on everything from clothing to beauty and more. Pretty much anything you can imagine will be marked down, though, which means it’s imperative to get strategic with your spending plan. And with fall just around the corner, we’d argue it’s best to start with the Labor Day home decor sales first — that way, you can refresh your indoor spaces, outdoor hangouts, and everything else before the cooler weather and holidays set in.