Colorblind Racial Ideology and Physician Use of Race in Medical Decision-Making

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01141-1. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Colorblindness is a racial ideology that minimizes the role of systemic racism in shaping outcomes for racial minorities. Physicians who embrace colorblindness may be less likely to interrogate the role of racism in generating health disparities and less likely to challenge race-based treatment. This study evaluates the association between physician colorblindness and the use of race in medical decision-making.

In 2020, one of the most chaotic strings of events in U.S. history occurred in just a matter of months. As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged homes and hospitals, and as communities and businesses began to feel unprecedented economic pressure, and as a contentious presidential election loomed, and as the push for racial justice in America intensified, the cracks in the country's foundation grew wider and more visible.
