Colorblind Racial Ideology and Physician Use of Race in Medical Decision-Making

Health Aff (Millwood). 2021 Sep;40(9):1440-1448. doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2021.00546. The burden of morbidity among privately insured transgender people is largely unknown. We identified transgender people enrolled in private insurance (using claims from 2001-19) and compared their rates of selected chronic conditions, using the Elixhauser Comorbidity Index, with claims for a matched cisgender cohort. We documented disparities between transgender and cisgender people across most conditions and found that transgender people were at elevated risk for nearly all chronic conditions compared with their cisgender counterparts. We also found that trans masculine and nonbinary people had the highest predicted average number of chronic conditions compared with all other gender groups. Our findings highlight key gender differences in morbidity between and within transgender and cisgender populations, and they underscore the importance of collecting gender identity information in national surveillance efforts to increase understanding of the health disparities among transgender and cisgender populations. In addition, these findings underscore the need for nondiscrimination protections for transgender people in the US.

