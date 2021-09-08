How Does That Stack Up?

There’s an entire class of successful innovations made up of things that people didn’t realize they needed. Things that were an obstacle they found a way around and didn’t think about until the innovation showed them an easier way. Think of things like virtualization (hardware was the bottleneck, but “That’s just the way it is,” until it wasn’t) or web monster shopping sites (“They don’t have that in the stores; I guess I’ll live without,” until you could order the weirdest or smallest things from the likes of eBay and Amazon).