CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What is Mullah Hasan Akhund’s background? What Does The Taliban’s Interim Prime Minister Appointment Mean For Afghanistan?

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Mullah Hasan Akhund’s background? What Does The Taliban’s Interim Prime Minister Appointment Mean For Afghanistan?. Mullah Hasan Akhund was named interim prime minister of Afghanistan by the Taliban on September 7, 2021. The decision comes after the militant Islamist organization seized control of much of the country, including Kabul, more than two weeks ago. The Conversation asked Ali A. Olomi, a Middle East and Islam historian at Penn State University, to explain who Mullah Akhund is and what his nomination would mean for Afghanistan, given the country’s war-torn history.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un#Islamist#Penn State University#Mujahedeen#Anti Soviet#Shura#Islamic#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be introduced, the Taliban has said. Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men. He also announced a review of the subjects students would be taught. Women and...
Middle EastMetro International

Qatar’s foreign minister visits premier of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

CAIRO (Reuters) -Qatar’s foreign minister held talks with the prime minister of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan on Sunday, in the highest-level foreign visit to Kabul since the militant group seized the capital last month. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called upon the country’s new rulers to “involve all Afghan parties in national...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In a 9/11 interview, Lloyd Austin admits that seeing the “same folks” in the Taliban Cabinet is “troubling.”

In a 9/11 interview, Lloyd Austin admits that seeing the “same folks” in the Taliban Cabinet is “troubling.”. After highlighting that several of the government leaders are tied to terrorism, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that it is “troubling” to see some of the “same persons” in the Taliban’s newly constituted Cabinet.
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

'Lives of Afghans will depend on Taliban's governance'

New York [US], September 10 (ANI): Underlining the tough choices available in Afghanistan, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons said continued global engagement and commitment to the country's people can help steer the situation to its best possible outcome. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan, the...
WorldObserver

What Are the Taliban’s Plans for Afghanistan’s Cultural Heritage?

On September 2, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told journalists that the United States is considering coordinating with the Taliban in order to combat the Islamic State, which last week was responsible for a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of nearly 200 Afghan civilians and 13 American troops. “We don’t know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen,” Milley, said. “In war, you do what you must — not what you necessarily want to do.”
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Taliban announce the hard core of their Government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund as Prime Minister

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a functioning government with which to address the many challenges they face. At the head of it, as “chief minister”, is Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has not revealed whether his supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, will finally be at the head of the state. But his three deputies will fill the key positions of Deputy Prime Minister Abdulghani Baradar; Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqood and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. The new Afghan prime minister was until now the head of the leadership council (rahbari shura), a powerful decision-making body that advises the supreme leader, who is considered very close to Akhund. During the previous Taliban dictatorship he was Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. Although his name had already begun to be rumored in the last hours, many analysts had bet for the head of the Government for Baradar, co-founder and political head of the group, who remains of number two de Akhund.
WorldPosted by
Axios

What the Taliban victory means for Afghanistan's neighbors

The Taliban’s total victory has major implications for Afghanistan's neighbors and the broader region, with countries vying for influence while preparing for potential instability, refugee flows and the threat of a terrorist safe haven. The big picture: It’s largely a strategic victory for Pakistan, which has assisted the Taliban and...
azpbs.org

The U.S. military officially withdrawals from Afghanistan, what does this mean?

The U.S. is now officially out of Afghanistan, with the last U.S. military planes leaving. What does the withdrawal mean for the future of Afghanistan and how could it impact U.S. national interests? We asked John Carlson, with ASU’s School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies. “The United States as...
PoliticsForeign Policy

What Diversity Means for the Taliban

The Taliban have promised to form a government in Afghanistan after Aug. 31, the deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops. The group’s senior leadership has still not even entirely arrived in Kabul, and certain high-ranking leaders are expected to only emerge from their hideouts in Pakistan in early September. Still, in the coming weeks, the group is expected to make major announcements on how it intends to select its leaders and rule the country.
PoliticsPosted by
WGN TV

Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small...
Politicsnbc25news.com

What will this year's 9/11 mean following recent events in Afghanistan?

MICHIGAN - For many, 9/11 is still as fresh in people's minds as the day it happened. While some say they will never forget, one historian predicts others may see it as an opportunity to forget surrounding recent news with Afghanistan. Mid-Michigan NOW’s Remi Murrey spoke with Associate Professor Brian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy