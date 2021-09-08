What is Mullah Hasan Akhund’s background? What Does The Taliban’s Interim Prime Minister Appointment Mean For Afghanistan?

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a functioning government with which to address the many challenges they face. At the head of it, as “chief minister”, is Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has not revealed whether his supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, will finally be at the head of the state. But his three deputies will fill the key positions of Deputy Prime Minister Abdulghani Baradar; Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqood and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. The new Afghan prime minister was until now the head of the leadership council (rahbari shura), a powerful decision-making body that advises the supreme leader, who is considered very close to Akhund. During the previous Taliban dictatorship he was Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. Although his name had already begun to be rumored in the last hours, many analysts had bet for the head of the Government for Baradar, co-founder and political head of the group, who remains of number two de Akhund.