CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The Health Impact Fund: making the case for engagement with pharmaceutical laboratories in Brazil, Russia, India, and China

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Global Health. 2021 Sep 6;17(1):101. doi: 10.1186/s12992-021-00744-x. Despite progress in global health, the general disease burden still disproportionately falls on low- and middle-income countries. The health needs of these countries’ populations are unmet because there is a shortage in drug research and development, as well as a lack of access to essential drugs. This health disparity is especially problematic for diseases associated with poverty, namely neglected tropical diseases and microbial infections. Currently, the pharmaceutical landscape focuses on innovations determined by profit margins and intellectual property protection. To expand drug accessibility and catalyze research and development for neglected diseases, a team of researchers proposed the Health Impact Fund as a potential solution. However, the fund is predominantly considering partnerships with pharmaceutical giants in high-income countries. This commentary explores the limitations and benefits in partnering with pharmaceutical companies based in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC), with the goal of expanding the Health Impact Fund’s vision to incorporate long-term, local partnerships. Identified limitations to a BRIC country partnership include lower levels of drug development expertise compared to their high-income pharmaceutical counterparts, and whether the Health Impact Fund and the participating stakeholders have the financial capability to assist in bringing a new drug to market. However, potential benefits include the creation of new incentives to fuel competitive local innovation, more equitable routes to drug discovery and development, and a product pipeline that could involve stakeholders in lower- and middle-income countries. Our commentary explores how partnership with pharmaceutical firms in BRIC countries might be advantageous for all: The Health Impact Fund, pharmaceutical companies in BRIC economies, and stakeholders in low- and middle- income countries.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brazil suspends beef exports to China after reporting two ‘atypical’ mad cow disease cases

Brazil has suspended beef exports to its largest market China after two cases of “atypical” mad cow disease were confirmed in meat plants of two states.The ban began immediately, the agriculture ministry of Brazil, the world’s largest exporter, announced, adding that China will decide when to lift the temporary ban.The ministry said that the two cases, found in states of Minas Gerais and Mato Gross, were “atypical” since the disease first appeared “spontaneously and sporadically, unrelated to the ingestion of contaminated food”.Commonly referred to as mad cow disease, Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) is a progressive neurologic disease in cows which...
AGRICULTURE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Unexplained vaccine delays: after Pfizer’s presentation, no other laboratories went to MPs and opposition demands responses from Russia and China

The last to do so was Marcelo Figueiras, president of Richmond laboratories, who, before the eyes of the deputies present, explained the scope of the agreement that his company had just sealed with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment to package Sputnik V in Argentina. Minutes earlier, the CEO of Pfizer Nicolas Vaquer He had denied that the Casa Rosada had asked him for bribes to fix the agreement that was finally signed in August 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chessbase.com

Online Olympiad: 15 qualifiers join China, India and Russia in the main event

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Global Health#The Health Impact Fund#Bric#Pmid
atlantanews.net

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market: Market Outlook, Epidemiology Analysis, Treatment Landscape, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Hepatitis D Virus Infection Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Hepatitis D Virus Infection market report also offers comprehensive insights into Hepatitis D Virus Infection market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical...
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

Uriach Sells Its Pharmaceutical Business To The MCH Fund

Uriach sells its pharmaceutical business to the MCH fund and will focus on personal care. It expects to bill between 450 and 500 million in 2025 with purchases in Europe. Uriach has agreed to sell its pharmaceutical business to the MCH fund and will focus on the personal self-care division (Consumer Healthcare), which was the fastest growing division in recent years and which plans to double in size until 2025, reaching between 450 and 500 million euros. euros of turnover through acquisitions and organic advance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

China sends health team to Fujian province after Covid cases

(Sept 12): China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to the city of Putian in eastern China’s Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, according to broadcaster CGTN. The nation recorded 20 new local cases yesterday, all from Fujian and including 19 in Putian, the commission said in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
etftrends.com

Richard Bernstein Advisors: China vs. Brazil

Latin America remains our favorite Emerging Market region. Sharply accelerating profits, supportive leading indicators, and bargain valuations make Brazil and Latin America overall seem very attractive. At the other extreme, Chinese equities (our favorite from 2019 to early 2021) appear very unattractive because of peaking profits growth, expensive valuations, and a weak liquidity backdrop.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy