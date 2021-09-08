23o5studio interrupts a suburban block in vietnam with sloping concrete J14 house

Capping a row of repetitive suburban homes in ho chi minh city, vietnam-based practice 23o5studio surprises with its J14 house intervention. the dwelling is expressed with a contemporary language that maintains the memory of traditional forms. the bulk of the house is enclosed by sloping concrete volumes until finally, toward the top, the geometry returns to the typical peaked rooftop clad with the same red shingles of its neighbors. the minimal detailing of the architecture is highlighted by the extravagant neoclassical elements which ornament the adjacent homes, with fluted pilasters and corinthian columns among other decorative flourishes. the team at 23o5studio instead ornaments the raw concrete surfaces with lush plant life and lightweight screening.