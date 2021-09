The first reactions to Facebook's smart glasses are in, and when it comes to privacy, journalists have a few concerns. Facebook on Thursday announced its first smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, which allow users to capture photos and videos. The company said they were designed "with privacy in mind" and include "features to provide control and peace of mind to both device owners and bystanders." For instance, an LED light is built into the glasses so people will know when someone is taking a photo or a video.