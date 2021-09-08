Covid UK news – live: Javid ‘confident’ booster jabs will start this month as Northerners more likely to die

The government is “confident” that a Covid vaccine booster programme will get the green light in the next few days, the health secretary has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sajid Javid suggested his vaccine advisory committee would spell out the terms of the programme this week, saying the work on the scheme was “almost done”.

“I’m very confident there will be a booster programme but in terms of who actually gets it and when, we’re waiting for final advice, which could come across certainly in the next few days from the JCVI. We need to see that advice,” Mr Javid told Sky News.

“That work is almost done and based on the timeline they’ve given us, I’m confident we could start the booster programme this month.”

Meanwhile, official figures have revealed that Northerners were more likely to die from Covid-19, spent almost six weeks longer in lockdowns and were made poorer than the rest of England during the first year of the pandemic.

The report, commissioned by the Northern Health Science Alliance, found that people living in the north had a 17 per cent higher mortality rate due to Covid-19 than in the rest of England.

Covid mortality in care homes in the north was 26 per cent higher than the rest of England, while people in the north experienced a larger drop in mental well-being, more loneliness, and higher rates of antidepressant prescriptions.