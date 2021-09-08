CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

London-Edinburgh for under £10: budget train link will give railcard discounts

By Simon Calder
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPhnS_0bpXdv0i00

The new cut-price rail link between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh will deliver even better value than expected to the UK’s millions of railcard holders.

It was initially believed that the usual 34 per cent discount would not be offered to passengers on the Lumo service, which launches on the East Coast main line on 25 October.

But most railcards will yield the fare cut – resulting in one-way fares below £10 for travellers who grab one of the opening tranche of lowest-price tickets. These one-way journeys are selling for £14.90, but that cost comes down to £9.80 for railcard holders.

During the opening phase of the service - between Lumo’s launch on 25 October and 1 December - railcard holders need not pay more than £13.10, so long as they book at least a day before departure.

The fare cut applies to 16-25, 26-30, Disabled Persons, Family & Friends, Two Together and Senior railcards.

Each railcard costs £30 for a year, except the card for disabled travellers – which is £20.

But the Lumo discount does not apply to holders of the Veterans Railcard.

The company says: “We’re sorry but for now you can’t use these with Lumo tickets, although we’re looking into changing that in the future.”

Lumo is competing directly with the state-owned train operator, LNER . Because Lumo is linked to the national ticketing and fares system, its giant rival must include the newcomer’s pricing in response to an online search.

A test booking for the morning of 10 November on the LNER site shows non-discounted advance fares on its own trains generally at £44 one way, while the Lumo service is £19.90.

A Super Off-Peak single on LNER, available without pre-booking, is £79.20, compared with £69 on Lumo. But LNER has a much wider range of available trains.

Initially, Lumo will operate just twice daily in each direction, compared with 25 services each way on LNER.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

239K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Edinburgh#The Veterans Railcard#Lner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Guardian

FirstGroup to launch budget London to Edinburgh rail service next month

FirstGroup is to launch a budget direct London-Edinburgh rail service next month, which it hopes will lure air passengers to the train as a cheaper and greener alternative. The new service, branded Lumo, will have just one single class of travel and the company hopes it will carry more than 1 million passengers a year on the East Coast line – slightly more than currently fly between the English and Scottish capitals.
Trafficlonelyplanet.com

A new low-cost train service will link these UK cities for less

Passengers can travel between London and Edinburgh for under £15—and arrive at their destination with minimal carbon footprint—when a new low-cost electric rail service launches in the UK next month. Called Lumo, the rail service is taking on budget airlines and catering to passengers who are concerned about flygskam (flight...
TrafficTime Out Global

Alert: You’ll soon be able to catch a £15 train from London to Edinburgh

There’s a reason why so many prefer planes to trains when travelling between London and Edinburgh. Even if you book well in advance, tickets on the King’s Cross to Waverley line start at £50. Book too late, and they can set you back well over £100. With easyJet’s cheapest flights coming in at £27, there’s no competition – on price at least.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

New cheap trains between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh – all you need to know

The biggest shake-up in decades on the East Coast main line between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh is under way.A new “open access” train operator, branded Lumo, is to take on the state-owned LNER on the UK’s flagship rail link: the 393-mile journey between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley.The company is promising one-way fares starting at below £15.These are the key questions and answers.What’s happening?Five years ago bids were invited for private companies to run trains between the England and Scottish capitals, in competition with the state-owned incumbent, LNER. First Group, based in Aberdeen, won the contest – and is...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

175 Barn Finds Live Under A Single London Roof

We're patiently awaiting the arrival of the latest Mercedes-Benz SL, hoping that this new model will live up to the legendary name that has been around for decades. But if you don't like new cars, you may want to check out a company called London Barn Finds. As the below video demonstrates, there are plenty of unrestored classics out there that need just a little love. All of these are supposedly genuine barn finds, and all of them are for sale. And if you don't like the plethora of Mercedes SLs on offer, there's a load more other classics to choose from.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Third of 16 to 25-year-olds do not have a railcard – survey

More than a third (36%) of 16 to 25-year-olds do not have a digital railcard designed for their age group to make savings on train journeys, a survey has found.Collectively, they could be missing out on more than £450 million in rail travel savings each year, according to the research commissioned by Trainline.The UK regions where people are potentially missing out the most are London (£162 million), the Midlands (£37 million) and Scotland (£36 million), researchers estimated.We want to raise awareness around the great savings young people can be makingMilena Nikolic, TrainlineThose without a digital 16 to 25 railcard, which...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

easyJet puts autumn flights on sale across Europe

EasyJet has launched its autumn sale meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale, providing customers with the opportunity to book a much-needed getaway or to be reunited with friends or family. Customers looking to book their next trip can enjoy discounted fares as nearly 100k flights...
Worldsimpleflying.com

British Airways Back In Birmingham, Bets On Belfast For Winter

British Airways says that it will be returning to Birmingham this winter and will add additional flights to Exeter, Glasgow, and Leeds from Belfast in a statement released yesterday. British Airways customers can now book direct flights to Birmingham Airport (BHD) as it further extends its UK network. Because of...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Tab

The Tab’s guide to Edinburgh’s different neighbourhoods

Moving to a new city can be daunting even at the best of times, let alone when you’ve signed your soul away to it for the next four years of your life. One of the hardest things to overcome is putting those DofE map reading skills to use and trying to figure out where you are, and where you’re supposed to be going.
EconomyBBC

Norfolk family firm selling lorries due to driver shortage

A family-run haulage company in the East of England is selling two of its lorries because of a driver shortage. W's Transport of Wood Norton, East Dereham, Norfolk, has been operating since 1985 and has a fleet of six lorries. Transport manager Helena Wright said the firm advertised for a...
Posted by
BoardingArea

Flight Review: Icelandair 767-300 Economy JFK-KEF-JFK

Part of the reason we decided to visit Iceland was that I read about a discounted round trip fare. While the original sale notice I saw was for flights on Delta from Boston, it didn’t take long for the sale to extend to other cities and Icelandair matched the fare on routes where they compete with Delta.
U.K.The Independent

Tranquil intergenerational coexistence hidden away in London

The only hint that something special might be hidden behind an unobtrusive house, built in the faux rustic style typical of early-20th-century English suburbs on Haycroft Gardens, a quiet residential street in the Kensal Green area of north London, is the smart smoked larch wood on a door that looks as if it belongs to a garage.
Lifestyletravelingformiles.com

BA Flash Sale: 500,000 Seats For Under £40 Each Way (From UK Only)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LifestyleTelegraph

The best cosy, autumnal holidays with availability in the UK right now

Where is more fitting to ease into autumn than an orchard? Book in for a long weekend of hilltop glamping in Suffolk at the Apple Mount Retreat. A cosy pod for two comes with underfloor heating and Wi-Fi, ideal as the September chill creeps in. Alternatively, should your stay coincide with an Indian summer, your personal barbecue will come in useful. Join the on-site yoga and meditation workshops or perhaps head for nearby Lavenham. The village has a well-preserved collection of half-timbered Tudor buildings, which date back to its time as the 14th-richest town in England.
LifestyleTelegraph

Four of the UK's best glamping getaways for a night under the stars

Cabins, treehouses and a rather stylish camping pod... there are options galore these days for anyone looking to book a wild weekend away in the British countryside, whether it's in a Hampshire meadow or the Welsh mountains. For those seeking sanctuary from the modern world and an escape from the tech tyranny of email and social media, these luxe glamping experiences are for you.
TrafficBBC

Rail industry urges workers not to spurn the train

Unless workers start taking the train again, there could be long-term adverse effects on city centres and High Streets, the rail industry has warned. Train commuting is still just 33% of its pre-Covid rate, while car journeys have reached pre-pandemic levels, said the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). If workers continued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy