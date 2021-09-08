CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Mission Of Mercy Pittsburgh Free Dental Clinic Returns In October

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjKCI_0bpXdOK500

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month, the Mission Of Mercy free dental clinic is returning to Pittsburgh and organizers say it’s more needed than ever.

According to Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, 28 million American adults delayed dental care during the pandemic – either from a lack of insurance, fear of COVID-19 or because of the cost.

This year, everyone involved in the clinic – patients and all volunteers – will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the clinic.

“We have time right now to get both vaccines shots in to make sure everyone knows now is the time to get the vaccine and get that process started because that will guarantee you access to the Mission of Mercy,” said Dr. Daniel Pituch, the Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UPMC Mercy and Shadyside.

There will be special walk-in vaccine clinics for Mission Of Mercy patients and volunteers.

Those details can be found on their website at this link .

The vaccine is also being offered, for free, at most Rite Aid or Giant Eagle pharmacy locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Clinic#Volunteers#Upmc Mercy#Kdka Tv News Staff#American#Upmc Mercy#Rite Aid#Giant Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Franklin Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day Oct. 1

Residents in the Franklin community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Franklin Dental Care on Friday, Oct. 1. Drs. Paul Maizan, Sean Fox and the team at Franklin Dental Care will improve the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, dedicated to providing free care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
Tonopah, NVpvtimes.com

Foundation plans Tonopah dental clinic

The Nevada Dental Foundation, the charitable partner of the Nevada Dental Association, is working to improve access to dental care in rural and underserved communities in the state, including in Tonopah. NDF was recently rebranded with the expansion of rural access, and underserved communities, as its aim. NDF’s newly appointed...
Chatham County, GAWTGS

Chatham County hosts free dental clinic

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Chatham County hosted a free dental clinic in Garden City, Saturday, in partnership with the Remote Area Medical (R.A.M.) group. The volunteer group is based in Memphis, Tennessee, but they travel the country to provide needed medical care to underserved communities. At the clinic, Remote Area Medical provided free dental x-rays, extractions, fillings, and cleanings to residents.
Jonesville, VAharlanenterprise.net

RAM free clinic returning to Jonesville, Virginia

Remote Area Medical- RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals—will return to Jonesville, Virginia, on Sept. 18-19, 2021 to provide free care. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision,...
Dayton, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

New Dayton dental clinic open to those with state-funded insurance

DAYTON-In November 2015, Norm Passmore's dental practice closed in Dayton, and treatment options for Medicaid patients became slim. Realizing the importance of preventative dental care to whole-body health, the Columbia County Health System administrators got busy. The result is the Columbia Family Dental clinic located on the Dayton General Hospital...
Napoleon, OHthevillagereporter.com

Dental Excellence To Host A Day Of Free Dental Care For People In Need

Napoleon, Ohio – September 8, 2021 –Dental Excellence is hosting its 10th annual free dentistry day for those in need on Friday, September 24th. Free dental care will be provided at Dental Excellence’s Napoleon and Delta locations on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. the morning...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Smiles for America gives free dental treatment to local veteran

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Smiles for America, a new program created by members of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists, chose 50 dentists and 50 veterans—one from each state. The dentists are partnered with dental labs across the country that give their time and talent to provide a veteran with free dental care.
HealthKHON2

Free mobile vaccine clinics around Kaua’i

LIHU’E (KHON2) — From Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., individuals on Kaua’i, ages 12 and older, can get a free coronavirus vaccine through the Kauai Mobile Vaccine Clinic’s neighborhood center locations offered by the County of Kaua’i, Hawai’i Health Systems, and Wilcox Medical Center.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

How To Get a Free Dental Cleaning in Boise

Dentists recommend getting your teeth cleaned every six months. Unless you're regularly setting these appointments it's easy to let this slip by. It's especially easy if you're having to worry about how you're going to pay for a dental cleaning. Luckily there's an option here in Boise to receive FREE dental cleanings.
Sioux Falls, SDq957.com

Free Wellness Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO.com) – Falls Community Health is hosting a free wellness clinic on September 21, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Mary Michaels with the Sioux Falls Health Department says the event is a great way for people to have a full health screening including lab work like cholesterol, and blood sugar checked.
Public Healtheasttexasradio.com

Free Vaccine Clinic At Christus Mother Frances On Fridays

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9:00 to noon in the hospital’s main lobby until further notice. The available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Effective immediately, boosters are available for the immunocompromised. Effective September 20, 2021, boosters will be available for all vaccinated eight months after their last dose.
Toledo, OHperrysburg.com

Toledo Dental Society offering free dental care for children

Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for children of families who otherwise could not afford it. This is the 18th year that Northwest Ohio dental professionals are volunteering their time for a program called “Give Kids a Smile.” Appointments will be offered 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, September 27 at Owens Community College dental hygiene clinic, health…
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Lalor Family Dental to offer Free Dental Care Day this Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Saturday, a local dental office is giving back to the community. Lalor Family Dental’s 12th annual Free Dental Care Day is back after not being able to do it last year due to the pandemic. It’s offering your choice of a cleaning, extraction or a filling,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy