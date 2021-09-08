Mission Of Mercy Pittsburgh Free Dental Clinic Returns In October

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month, the Mission Of Mercy free dental clinic is returning to Pittsburgh and organizers say it’s more needed than ever.

According to Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, 28 million American adults delayed dental care during the pandemic – either from a lack of insurance, fear of COVID-19 or because of the cost.

This year, everyone involved in the clinic – patients and all volunteers – will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the clinic.

“We have time right now to get both vaccines shots in to make sure everyone knows now is the time to get the vaccine and get that process started because that will guarantee you access to the Mission of Mercy,” said Dr. Daniel Pituch, the Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UPMC Mercy and Shadyside.

There will be special walk-in vaccine clinics for Mission Of Mercy patients and volunteers.

Those details can be found on their website at this link .

The vaccine is also being offered, for free, at most Rite Aid or Giant Eagle pharmacy locations.