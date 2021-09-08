Kiss Reschedules The Pavilion at Star Lake Tour Date For October 13
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – KISS is going to be rock-n-rolling all night at The Pavilion at Star Lake once again.
The band announced they have rescheduled its concert in Burgettstown for Wednesday, October 13.
Their original show two weeks ago was canceled, at the last minute, because Paul Stanley had tested positive for COVID-19.
