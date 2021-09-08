CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgettstown, PA

Kiss Reschedules The Pavilion at Star Lake Tour Date For October 13

CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – KISS is going to be rock-n-rolling all night at The Pavilion at Star Lake once again.

The band announced they have rescheduled its concert in Burgettstown for Wednesday, October 13.

RELATED: KISS Concert At The Pavilion At Star Lake Postponed Due To Paul Stanley Testing Positive For COVID-19

Their original show two weeks ago was canceled, at the last minute, because Paul Stanley had tested positive for COVID-19.

