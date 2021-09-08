CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Memory House' Review: This Nightmarish Fable Offers a Bleak Diagnosis of Contemporary Brazil

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence — or, rather, the threat of violence — haunts every frame of João Paulo Miranda Maria’s debut feature film, “Memory House.” Set in an Austrian settlement in Southern Brazil, this discomfiting drama tells the story of a man so alienated by the world around him that the stench of death at work and the menacing environment outside it have hollowed him out. That is until his titular dwelling kicks off a transformation that turns Miranda Maria’s character study into a folk-infused fable for a country in crisis.

