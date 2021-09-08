Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, And Wi Ha Joon Fight With Their Lives On The Line In Character Posters For “Squid Game”
Netflix’s upcoming series “Squid Game” released new stills and posters starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Wi Ha Joon!. “Squid Game” is a new drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as two childhood friends who wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.www.soompi.com
