CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, And Wi Ha Joon Fight With Their Lives On The Line In Character Posters For “Squid Game”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s upcoming series “Squid Game” released new stills and posters starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, and Wi Ha Joon!. “Squid Game” is a new drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as two childhood friends who wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Triangle#Colosseum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Lee Jung Jae’s “Squid Game” Puts A Deadly Twist On Children’s Games In New Trailer & Poster

Netflix has shared another chilling sneak peek of its upcoming series “Squid Game”!. “Squid Game” is a new drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as two childhood friends who wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.
EntertainmentSoompi

Lee Jong Hyuk And Hong Soo Hyun Are Concerned For Cha Tae Hyun In “Police University”

The professors of KBS 2TV’s “Police University” are finally bonding with one another!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. B1A4‘s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
WorldSoompi

Jung Gun Joo Talks About Similarities To His Character In “Monthly Magazine Home,” Acting With Kim Ji Suk And Jung So Min, And More

Jung Gun Joo talked about his JTBC drama “Monthly Magazine Home” that came to an end earlier this month. “Monthly Magazine Home” is about the romance between a woman named Na Young Won (Jung So Min), who believes houses are for living, and a man named Yoo Ja Sung (Kim Ji Suk), who believes houses are for buying and selling. Jung Gun Joo made hearts flutter with his acting as the sweet Shin Kyum who had a one-sided crush on Na Young Won.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Netflix's New Squid Game Trailer Turns Children's Games Into A Bloody Survival Competition

Netflix has released a new trailer for Squid Game, a stylish South Korean thriller that features 450 struggling people who are invited to participate in a mysterious competition to win ₩45.6 billion ($39 million USD). All they have to do is play children's games, but they're definitely not for children, and the consequences of losing are deadly. Oh, and those who refuse to play will be eliminated, so quitting is not an option.
Moviesallkpop.com

Park Seo Joon's agency officially confirms the actor will begin filming for a Marvel Studios production in Los Angeles

On September 3, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT officially confirmed the star's appearance in a Marvel Studios film!. Earlier on this day, Park Seo Joon was spotted leaving Seoul for Los Angeles, California via Incheon International Airport, leading many to speculate that the actor was heading over to the U.S. to begin preparing for his Marvel Studios debut.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

Jung Hae In Returns to K-netizen Good Graces After the Critical and Popular Success of Netflix Drama D.P.

I track how long I’ve been blogging at times by how many actors I’ve seen go to military service and then come back. I also can track it by both the rise and fall and then maybe rise and fall again, ergo the cyclical nature of some star popularity moments. K-actor Jung Hae In is a great study, he was the It Boy in 2018 after Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food (Something in the Rain) after breakout supporting hits in Prison Playbook and While You Were Sleeping. Then he stood in the super wrong place at the Baeksang Awards ceremony winners shot and was excoriated by netizens, losing their favor just as his next two dramas One Spring Night and A Piece of Your Mind did not get ratings or buzz. OSP is an amazing wrong and his performance is probably the best I’ve seen from him EVER, but Piece I couldn’t get into and it got a shortened run due to the super low ratings. Since then he’s smartly laid low on promos and just did the one thing he needed to do to rise again – pick the right role in the right drama and that’s the Netflix series D.P. (Deserter Pursuit). The drama premiered last week to rave reviews and overwhelming viewer buzz thanks to the realistic take on a tough subject matter (bullying and mistreatment in the South Korean military). K-netizens are back to loving Jung Hae In, which I’m glad because unlike other It Boys he is a very talented actor. He revealed this week that the PD is writing the script for the second season of D.P. so great news. I will leave with a cautious note though – his next drama to air later this year is Snowdrop on jTBC and we all know the netizen pre-airing furor over it. I hope that drama really does not have any subject matter that netizens can hate on and drag him back down over something he has no control over.
MoviesSoompi

Park Seo Joon Officially Confirmed To Star In New Marvel Movie

It’s finally official: Park Seo Joon is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!. Months after it was first reported that the actor would be starring in “The Marvels,” the upcoming sequel to “Captain Marvel,” Park Seo Joon’s agency has finally confirmed that he will be part of a new Marvel Studios film. (Back when the news was first reported, the agency declined to comment.)
Moviesepicstream.com

The Marvels: K-Drama Actor Park Seo-joon Confirms MCU Casting

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no stopping the Korean invasion in the Western entertainment scene and with the immense craze surrounding K-culture in general, it's no longer surprising how Marvel Studios is also capitalizing on it big time. We reported last June that one of K-Drama's biggest stars Park Seo-Joon is rumored to be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel headlined by Brie Larson.
WorldSoompi

Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, And Jung Jin Young Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, and Jung Jin Young will be starring in the TVING drama “Beyond the Memory” (literal title)!. “Beyond the Memory” is based on an original work that revolves around future and virtual reality. It is about a man who lives in agony because he can’t forget his wife who died of cancer. One day, he receives a mail and chooses to reunite with her after abandoning his body. The drama will depict a world where one can live forever without death and make viewers wonder about the meaning of eternal life, death, memory and oblivion, happiness and unhappiness. It will be helmed by director Lee Joon Ik, who produced the movies “The Book of Fish,” “Anarchist from Colony,” and “The King and the Clown.”
TV & VideosSoompi

Jung Hae In Talks About The Success And Realism Of “D.P.”, Plans For A Second Season, And More

Actor Jung Hae In recently participated in a virtual interview to talk about his new hit series, “D.P.”. Based on a popular webtoon, “D.P.” (stands for Deserter Pursuit) is a Netflix series about a special military squad sent to chase down deserters. Jung Hae In stars as Ahn Jun Ho, a new recruit who is scouted for the D.P. squad before he has adapted to military life, and Goo Kyo Hwan co-stars as Han Ho Yeol, the team leader of the D.P. squad.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Kwon Yool Can’t Bear To Watch Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Together In “Dali And Cocky Prince” Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a new poster of Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Kwon Yool!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Kwon Yool will be playing Jang Tae Jin, a blue-blooded company director and heir to one of Korea’s most prominent conglomerates.
Worldallkpop.com

Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun & Wi Ha Joon confirmed for 'Bad and Crazy' drama

Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, and Wi Ha Joon have been confirmed for the upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy'. tvN's new Friday-Saturday series 'Bad and Crazy' will be directed by Yoo Sun Dong and Kim Sae Bom, who previously worked together on OCN's highest rated drama series 'The Uncanny Counter'. The drama follows a snobby detective with no sense of inner justice whose hidden persona K moves to eradicate corruption in police and enact justice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy