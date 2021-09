JOHNSONBURG - Gina Gerg scored to two goals in the first half and Natalie Dunworth a pair in the second in the Lady Elkers 4-0 win over Kane Tuesday evening at Memorial Field. Megan Rohr was in goal for Ridgway which improved to 1-1-1. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the Bucktail Tournament consolation game in St. Marys.