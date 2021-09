Not everyone is a fan of single-screen foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei Mate X2. While most will probably want a larger screen, the drawbacks of such a device have always been deal-breakers for many consumers. Some, however, are more interested in a slightly different take on that problem, using two separate screens in one. So far, only the Microsoft Surface Duo represents that niche segment, and it didn’t do quite a good job of it. The Surface Duo 2 might just be around the corner, but based on leaks, it could still fail to impress when it comes to certain features.