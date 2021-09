JOHNSONBURG - The Ridgway 7th and 8th-grade soccer team put on a gutsy performance despite falling to St. Marys 2-1 Tuesday at Memorial Field. The Elkers had 10 players on the field for nearly 20 minutes late in the first half into the second due to injury. Gavin Lehman scored the Ridgway goal in the second half in between the two St. Marys scores.