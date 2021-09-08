CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New grand jury activity in Trump Org case is a reminder that investigations are ongoing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow shares reports of Trump Organization employees giving new grand jury testimony as New York prosecutors that brought indictments against Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg continue their investigation.Sept. 8, 2021.

POTUSMSNBC

Trump employees testify before New York grand jury

Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien says the grand jury indictments of the Trump Organization’s head of security and a top financial official shows the prosecutors’ investigation is going “up and down the food chain.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell it’s also a sign they could become potential witnesses against others in the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump.Sept. 3, 2021.
