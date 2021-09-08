CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platters of the gods: the Led Zeppelin albums you'll never find

By Classic Rock Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fascinating new Led Zeppelin book arrived via Reel Art Press in August. Led Zeppelin Vinyl, The Essential Collection, by photographer Ross Halfin, collects a multitude of sleeves of the band’s vast array of official and unofficial releases, as well as offering the most comprehensive Zeppelin discography to date. The heavy lifting for the latter was done by Zep singles collector Nick Anderson, with help from Brian Hutchinson.

