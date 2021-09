Being an Oregon Ducks fan is a neverending emotional roller coaster during every game...but it really shouldn't affect me so much, should it?. I am about to reveal something that will probably alienate at least half of the people reading this. I am an avid Oregon Ducks fan. That's right, I bleed green and gold and revel in the millions of dollars that Nike founder Phil Knight has pumped into athletics in Eugene. I have shouted myself hoarse in Autzen Stadium and purchased more Duck apparel than I can count. Shoot, even my cellphone text alert is a quacking duck.