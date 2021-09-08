CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Why Captain Marvel Wants to be like Captain America

By Kiran Yasmin
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Susan Jane Danvers is a popular fictional character that has appeared in different American comic books. These books have been published by Marvel Comics and have a lot to learn from and to get amazed with. This character has been created by Roy Thomas and the artist is Gene Colan. Carol Susan Jane Danvers made the first appearance as a fellow of the Kree superhero Mar-Vell in Marvel Super-Heroes #13 and an officer of the United States Air Force.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Thomas
Person
Brie Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvels#American#Kree#Marvel Super Heroes#The Mar Vell#Marvel Comics#Vc#Vox Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Be The Biggest Cap Movie Yet

Tom Holland may have called Spider-Man: No Way Home the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is hardly known for intimate character-driven drama. All of the franchise’s efforts are massive in scope and scale, but Captain America: Civil War remains hard to top from a solo perspective.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

A new Captain America means the MCU is setting itself up for the future

If there’s one inevitability that links all long-running franchises it’s that sooner or later, one or more of your leading actors will become unavailable. Whether that’s caused by scheduling conflicts or a simple desire to go off and try new things, there are several ways the powers-that-be can face up to the challenge.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Captain Marvel #32 Preview: Double Spider-Man Pointing Meme

JUL210695 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 GARBETT VAR – $3.99. JUL210696 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #32 NAKAYAMA MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99. (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello. "THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" STARTS HERE!. An old darkness has re-emerged, one that almost brought the Avengers to...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Former ‘Captain America’ flies in for ICT Comic Con this weekend

If it weren’t for a corporate snafu, Reb Brown might have become a household name playing “Captain America.”. Brown played the Marvel superhero in two 1979 TV movies and was guaranteed at least a six-episode series. But “through a screwup on Universal’s part,” he recalled of the studio, the rights fell through for CBS, which was hoping “Captain America” would pack the same punch as “The Incredible Hulk.”
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Promise Collection 1944: Superman v Captain Marvel

"It is estimated that 20 million copies of 135 different titles of comic books are sold every month in this country," reported a column in the Decatur Herald in February 1944, reflecting on news from a recent gathering of educators and parents on the subject of comic books. "Seventy percent of that volume goes to children, with adults — that is, persons of legal voting age — accounting for the other 30 percent. The consensus was that the comics, in general, are not the menace they were believed to be a couple of years or so ago. There are, of course, good comics and bad but there the question of taste enters the picture. Miss Josette Frank of the Child Study Association of America declared that conflicts between parents and children over the subject of comic bocks might be far more harmful than the poorest comic book ever would be." The young fan who assembled the Promise Collection would've been about 13 in 1944.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain Marvel Actress Spotted With Sequel Stars Amid Return Rumors

It was barely 24 hours ago when Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch addressed rumors of a potential return for the sequel that’s currently shooting very close to her hometown of London, teasing that we’d have to ask Kevin Feige about whether or not we’d be seeing Maria Rambeau again. Well,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy