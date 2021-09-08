Altered Carbon Author Talks About New Game With District 9 Director

God of War: Ragnarok has just gotten one of the most exciting trailers of the year, and fans have been gathering up all the new information on the game that they can find. The sequel will pick up where 2018’s God of War left off, but that doesn’t mean that Ragnarok won’t have its’ own unique identity. Part of this identity will be Eric Williams, who is taking over the Director’s chair from Cory Balrog. Both directors sat down with IGN to talk about why Williams will be a great fit for the role and how both men have helped each other to make both of their games the best they can be.