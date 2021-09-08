CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altered Carbon Author Talks About New Game With District 9 Director

By Hayley Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly established AAA studio Gunzilla Games made headlines earlier this year when District 9 director Neill Blomkamp joined its ranks, but the ambitious studio is also home to bestselling author Richard K. Morgan, who wrote the original Altered Carbon novel. In a recent panel at Comic Con Ukraine, Morgan shared his philosophy on gaming narratives, which will be worked into Gunzilla's first big project.

