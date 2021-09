On Tuesday, I wrote about which version of Jake Odorizzi would make an appearance prior to his start against the Mariners that same evening. I was hopeful for the more improved edition as the club’s primary catcher Martin Maldonado was scheduled to catch the right-hander for the fifth time in his last six starts. Since this primary catcher adjustment from Jason Castro to Maldonado, we’ve seen a more effective Odorizzi dating back tohis August 10 start against the Rockies.