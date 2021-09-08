Emack & Bolio's to close their shops and leave Hong Kong by the end of September
Fellow ice cream lovers, I have bad news. American ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's is closing both its stores in Central and Wan Chai this month. The Boston-made ice cream was a massive hit in Hong Kong when it opened in 2015 and was hugely popular for its marshmallow and cereal-coated ice cream cones as well as its creative ice cream flavours. However, the brand has since posted on Facebook to announce that they will be closing this month.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0