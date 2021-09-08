The Cole County Commission voted Tuesday to allow the health department to provide rapid coronavirus antibody testing for free.

The tests are designed to show whether a person has coronavirus antibodies -- which fight the virus -- either from a previous infection or from the COVID-19 vaccine. However, they are known to sometimes deliver false positives and negatives.

Are you interested in getting an antibody test? Vote in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you interested in getting a COVID-19 antibody test? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .