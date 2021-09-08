CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 bln - The Information

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Sept 8 (Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to $5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported here on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company and the banks have discussed raising between $4 billion to $5 billion, but the exact size of the loan has not been finalised yet as the debt financing talks are still ongoing, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

