These are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZFA200 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 183,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,380 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,537 infections in McClain County, or 16,920 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 199 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McClain County, OK 16,920 6,537 199 77
2 Canadian County, OK 14,779 20,204 147 201
3 Cleveland County, OK 13,417 37,129 171 472
4 Oklahoma County,, OK 13,196 103,199 176 1,379
5 Grady County, OK 12,830 7,022 245 134
6 Lincoln County, OK 11,669 4,067 230 80
7 Logan County, OK 11,122 5,121 156 72

