These are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 183,279 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,380 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,537 infections in McClain County, or 16,920 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 199 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 176 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|McClain County, OK
|16,920
|6,537
|199
|77
|2
|Canadian County, OK
|14,779
|20,204
|147
|201
|3
|Cleveland County, OK
|13,417
|37,129
|171
|472
|4
|Oklahoma County,, OK
|13,196
|103,199
|176
|1,379
|5
|Grady County, OK
|12,830
|7,022
|245
|134
|6
|Lincoln County, OK
|11,669
|4,067
|230
|80
|7
|Logan County, OK
|11,122
|5,121
|156
|72
