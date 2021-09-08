CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How You Can Be the Best and Safest Motorcycle Passenger

A motorcycle doesn’t have as many safety features as a car, nor does it shield the driver sufficiently during a crash. Motorcycle deaths are also on the rise by 22%, killing almost 5,000 motorists each year. So it’s important for motorcyclists to exercise caution by wearing a helmet and assessing their surroundings. However, if you’re a motorcycle passenger, you should also do your best to keep yourself and the driver safe.

