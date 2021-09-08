How You Can Be the Best and Safest Motorcycle Passenger

There’s a lot to worry about these days with our vehicles, from tire thefts to damage from poor road conditions to dents and dings from other cars. One of the most frequently asked questions nowadays, though, deals with slamming car doors. Some people want to know whether it’s possible to damage your car by doing it and if it will cost them a lot of money for maintenance because of it. According to Car Roar, the answer to both of those is a resounding yes. It’s more than possible to damage the door if you slam it often. So, why do people slam doors, and what can you do about it?