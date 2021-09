Fall semester is rolling around the corner for the college-bound and one of those first college expenses comes in the form of a computer. Whether you are heading back to college as an older adult or fresh out of high school, odds are you will want to find the best bang for your buck with a device that will last you as long as possible.There are a lot of different devices out there, of various functionality, stability, and price. It’s not always clear which device is going to be the best fit for you. So let’s explore my top three picks for college computers.