Winston-salem, NC

These are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ9wv00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 78,846 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,914 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,931 infections in Yadkin County, or 13,092 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 151 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 131 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yadkin County, NC 13,092 4,931 151 57
2 Davidson County, NC 12,510 20,599 132 218
3 Davie County, NC 12,074 5,070 117 49
4 Forsyth County, NC 11,645 43,269 124 460
5 Stokes County, NC 10,842 4,977 181 83

