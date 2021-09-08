CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ84C00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 28,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,116 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Duluth has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,203 infections in Douglas County, or 11,988 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 152 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 162 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Douglas County, WI 11,988 5,203 152 66
2 Carlton County, MN 10,557 3,752 166 59
3 St. Louis County, MN 9,632 19,272 163 326

