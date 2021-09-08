CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ7BT00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 510,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,323 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Manassas has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,536 infections in the city of Manassas, or 10,941 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Manassas than they are across all of the Washington area, however. There have been a total of 118 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Manassas, compared to 131 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Manassas City, VA 10,941 4,536 118 49
2 Prince William County, VA 10,780 49,236 114 520
3 Culpeper County, VA 10,428 5,261 139 70
4 Prince George's County, MD 10,153 92,003 180 1,628
5 Jefferson County, WV 9,459 5,314 110 62
6 Warren County, VA 9,306 3,671 165 65
7 Stafford County, VA 9,283 13,369 61 88
8 Spotsylvania County, VA 9,040 11,879 97 128
9 Fredericksburg City, VA 8,725 2,484 88 25
10 Frederick County, MD 8,681 21,571 141 351
11 Fauquier County, VA 8,218 5,680 104 72
12 Alexandria City, VA 8,209 12,848 91 142
13 District of Columbia District, DC 8,118 55,570 170 1,161
14 Charles County, MD 7,937 12,514 141 223
15 Loudoun County, VA 7,904 30,441 74 285
16 Manassas Park City, VA 7,599 1,248 67 11
17 Clarke County, VA 7,574 1,088 146 21
18 Montgomery County, MD 7,322 76,159 159 1,649
19 Fairfax County, VA 7,271 83,150 100 1,138
20 Arlington County, VA 7,182 16,649 112 260
21 Rappahannock County, VA 6,097 447 27 2
22 Calvert County, MD 5,162 4,702 98 89
23 Falls Church City, VA 3,334 469 57 8
24 Fairfax City, VA 2,510 599 80 19

