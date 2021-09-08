These are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 510,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,323 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Manassas has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,536 infections in the city of Manassas, or 10,941 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Manassas than they are across all of the Washington area, however. There have been a total of 118 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Manassas, compared to 131 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

