Galena, IL

Galena to host 5K stair challenge, dance on 9/11 anniversary

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

GALENA, Ill. — The annual Heroes for History Stair Challenge will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, in Galena, with a dance to follow. The stair climb event, which begins at 8:45 a.m., commemorates the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honors first responders. Participants in the 5K will travel up and down the stairways connecting Bench and Prospect streets in the city, making seven laps around the historic area.

