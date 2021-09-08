CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ5Q100 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 22,958 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,504 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Abilene is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,854 infections in Jones County, or 14,348 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jones County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 307 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, in line with 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jones County, TX 14,348 2,854 307 61
2 Taylor County, TX 13,684 18,658 321 438
3 Callahan County, TX 10,501 1,446 334 46

