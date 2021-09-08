CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ4XI00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 25,359 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,351 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Warner Robins is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Houston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,521 infections in Houston County, or 13,529 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Houston County than they are across all of the Warner Robins area, however. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 214 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Houston County, GA 13,529 20,521 185 281
2 Peach County, GA 13,250 3,573 278 75
3 Pulaski County, GA 11,200 1,265 452 51

