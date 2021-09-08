These are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 163,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,741 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,929 infections in Washington County, or 16,050 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Washington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Washington County, KY
|16,050
|1,929
|349
|42
|2
|Scott County, IN
|14,952
|3,550
|257
|61
|3
|Clark County, IN
|13,842
|16,015
|182
|211
|4
|Harrison County, IN
|13,658
|5,424
|201
|80
|5
|Oldham County, KY
|13,537
|8,850
|132
|86
|6
|Jefferson County, KY
|12,790
|98,118
|184
|1,413
|7
|Shelby County, KY
|12,489
|5,843
|184
|86
|8
|Spencer County, KY
|12,326
|2,249
|142
|26
|9
|Floyd County, IN
|12,280
|9,432
|250
|192
|10
|Henry County, KY
|12,236
|1,935
|133
|21
|11
|Bullitt County, KY
|11,898
|9,455
|120
|95
|12
|Trimble County, KY
|11,022
|952
|93
|8
