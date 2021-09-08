CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ3eZ00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 163,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,741 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,929 infections in Washington County, or 16,050 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 349 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 181 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, KY 16,050 1,929 349 42
2 Scott County, IN 14,952 3,550 257 61
3 Clark County, IN 13,842 16,015 182 211
4 Harrison County, IN 13,658 5,424 201 80
5 Oldham County, KY 13,537 8,850 132 86
6 Jefferson County, KY 12,790 98,118 184 1,413
7 Shelby County, KY 12,489 5,843 184 86
8 Spencer County, KY 12,326 2,249 142 26
9 Floyd County, IN 12,280 9,432 250 192
10 Henry County, KY 12,236 1,935 133 21
11 Bullitt County, KY 11,898 9,455 120 95
12 Trimble County, KY 11,022 952 93 8

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia Statewjhl.com

Virginia doctors pen letter to Glenn Youngkin regarding COVID-19 remarks

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia doctors wrote a letter to Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin stating that he was undermining COVID-19 safety measures. The letter came after Youngkin made statements last month against school mask mandates and said that he would reverse current Governor Ralph Northam’s policy that requires schools to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 65,315 COVID-19 cases have been reported […]
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Linemen working to restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida threatened at gunpoint

Working to restore power in Louisiana, where at one point more than half a million people didn't have electricity, one lineman was threatened at gunpoint. Witnesses told detectives that a lineman working to restore power to Louisiana homes following the destruction from Hurricane Ida was harassed by a man who refused to slow down where crews were working near Galatas Road and LA Hwy 445 in Loranger, WWL-TV reported.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Utah StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Utah

Utah has mind-blowing mountains and canyons, but it also has parts that are not good to live in. Some cities in Utah are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas sues 6 school districts that defied governor's order, imposed mask requirements

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday he's suing at least six districts that defied Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates at public schools. Paxton said the Elgin, Galveston, Richardson, Round Rock, Sherman and Spring school systems are among those not following the law, adding that an ongoing list of those out of compliance will be updated with possibly more districts that could face the state's legal wrath. The attorney general also said earlier this summer that the legislature could vote to cut funding to districts that defy the governor's order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy