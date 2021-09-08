CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

These are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ2lq00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 21,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,750 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charleston has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,469 infections in Boone County, or 10,821 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 162 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boone County, WV 10,821 2,469 162 37
2 Kanawha County, WV 9,696 18,006 201 374
3 Clay County, WV 8,127 714 125 11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Upshur County, WVmybuckhannon.com

Upshur County facing COVID crisis with more than 500 active cases

BUCKHANNON — With hospitals overflowing and the number of deaths rising, local health officials are sounding the alarm about the severity of the current COVID-19 outbreak tearing through the community. After reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Friday, Upshur County now has the second-highest infection rate in...
Charleston, WVWOWK

Police investigate Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are on the scene after a person was shot this morning on the city’s West Side. Dispatchers say the call was reported around 11:46 a.m. this morning, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and the person has been taken to the hospital. Police have no further...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

West Virginia adds more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, keeping West Virginia’s active total above 25,000. The state added 2,262 new cases on the day putting its active total at 25,773, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The...
Public HealthGazette

West Virginia ICU numbers hit pandemic height

West Virginia's COVID-19 numbers have continued to get worse in recent months and the state just reached a new pandemic high for active patients being treated in intensive care units. At least 252 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators, which are both higher than the...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations near record totals; 18 more deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations for coronavirus patients continue to trend upward in West Virginia, nearing the record since the start of the pandemic. On the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard Friday, hospitalizations were at 816, including 252 in intensive care and 141 on ventilators. The data is accurate as of Thursday, so the numbers could be higher Friday.
Public HealthWDTV

WV COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record level, health officials said Friday. State data shows 818 people are being treated at state hospitals, matching the highest total since the pandemic began. The number of West Virginians in ICUs is also at an...
Public HealthWOWK

COVID-19 reaches several more record highs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to spin, seemingly out of control, as there weren’t many bright spots in Governor Justice’s briefing. The state had nearly 2,400 positive cases in the past day, a new pandemic record. There are now more than 24,000 active cases, and that also broke a record. We are now past 1,500 Delta variant cases, again the highest number yet. Most of the cases have one thing in common:
Charleston, WVWSAZ

New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released new guidelines limiting when a school should enter into a widespread contact tracing quarantine. School leaders said these revised rules, which were created in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), will help keep children...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 24, 532 active cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 2,379 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with 18 additional COVID-related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County,...
PoliticsWOWK

Gov. Justice declares 9/11 ‘WV Heroes Day’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In Friday’s press conference, Governor Jim Justice declared September 11th to be “West Virginia’s Heroes Day.” The governor says this will be a day to honor the lives of the first responders in the Mountain State. There will also be a ceremony broadcasted on September 11th...
Charleston, WVWBOY

Gov. Justice and WVDOH start Hobet Mine Site access road project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have contracted S&E Clearing & Hydroseeding, Inc. (SECH) to construct an access road to the former Hobet mining site. SECH was given a $4,295,709.65 contract on Aug. 23 to pave the approximately three mile road up...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Tucker County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County;

Comments / 0

Community Policy