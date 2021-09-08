These are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 21,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,750 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charleston has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,469 infections in Boone County, or 10,821 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 162 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

