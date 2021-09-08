CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

These are the Counties in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ1t700 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 28,291 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,824 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Champaign-Urbana , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,191 infections in Ford County, or 16,353 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Champaign area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ford County, compared to 99 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ford County, IL 16,353 2,191 388 52
2 Champaign County, IL 11,610 24,317 82 172
3 Piatt County, IL 10,854 1,783 85 14

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

50K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Champaign County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Health
Champaign County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Ford County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pulaski County, VAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy