These are the Counties in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 28,291 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,824 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Champaign-Urbana , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,191 infections in Ford County, or 16,353 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Champaign area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ford County, compared to 99 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).