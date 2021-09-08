CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, AL

These are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXZ00O00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 53,824 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,407 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Montgomery is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Autauga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,798 infections in Autauga County, or 15,938 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Autauga County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 214 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Autauga County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Autauga County, AL 15,938 8,798 214 118
2 Elmore County, AL 15,913 12,923 288 234
3 Lowndes County, AL 15,748 1,612 537 55
4 Montgomery County, AL 13,436 30,491 282 639

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Delta, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Government
Montgomery County, AL
Health
Montgomery County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Geography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Upshur County, WVmybuckhannon.com

Upshur County facing COVID crisis with more than 500 active cases

BUCKHANNON — With hospitals overflowing and the number of deaths rising, local health officials are sounding the alarm about the severity of the current COVID-19 outbreak tearing through the community. After reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Friday, Upshur County now has the second-highest infection rate in...
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Vice, 41, was based at the Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Post and was from Northport. Vice had served as a trooper since 2006. During the Christmas season in 2016,...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Massive beehive found in oak tree in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A massive beehive was found in a giant oak tree near the Ann Street Villages in Mobile. A professional beekeeper was called in to remove it. The people living in the area said they didn't know the hive was there until Tuesday, when the bees started swarming.
Greene County, ALwbrc.com

Two Greene County school teachers die from COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Education Association confirmed the deaths of two Greene County school teachers from COVID-19. WBRC is not identifying them by name. On Thursday, September 9th, the superintendent for Greene County Schools addressed how they are coping with their passing. “We have lost two employees that were great assets to Greene County and to this community. And its going to be a great loss for this community,” Dr. Corey Jones, Superintendent for Greene County Schools, explained. Jones said he could not address their cause of death on the advice of the school board’s attorney.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

WATCH: Alabama Power Gorgas Plant imploded in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Check out video from the ground and air of Alabama Power's retired William Crawford Gorgas Electric Generating Plant in Walker County being imploded on Thursday. Plant Gorgas closed in 2019 after 102 years due to environmental laws. Watch and share on Facebook here. This content is...
Alabama StateWSFA

East Alabama hospital reports 10 COVID deaths since Sunday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama hospital has reported a decline in the number of patients it’s treating for COVID-19 after hitting an all-time high of 93 on Saturday, but there’s no celebration happening. “While that may appear to be good news at first, the fact is that we...
Preston County, WVWVNews

Preston County COVID cases continue to increase

KINGWOOD — Preston County continues to see a large increase of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the county has seen 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week. Thirty of the cases are school-age children. “Over the past...
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States, as of Aug. 31, had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As...
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
AL.com

Family sought for 4 who recently died in Jefferson County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four people who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in any of the deaths, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office have not been able to locate family members.
Clarke County, ALClarke County Democrat

Clarke County Democrat

Soon the shuttered Coffeeville Elementary School will be humming. Sawmill humming, that is. The Town of Coffeeville is selling the school and adjoining acreage to C and C Custom Lumber, LLC, owned by Wayne Rascoe, who plans to move a sawmill operation he has on the Gin Road near Coffeeville to the site. The reason for the move is mainly […]
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

Clarke, TRMC see another surge in cases

At noon on Tuesday, the Thomasville Regional Medical Center had a moment in silence to remember the more than 12,400 victims from the state who have died to the COVID-19 virus. TRMC Director Jodie James read the statement on behalf of the Thomasville hospital calling for a moment of silence...
Mississippi Statebreezynews.com

Three COVID Deaths Reported in Central Mississippi

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Three people were reported dead from COVID in central Mississippi over the weekend, according to the Mississippi Dept. of Health. Those deaths included two people in Attala County and one person in Holmes County. Totals over the weekend were down from what they were last weekend, at 5,781new cases,...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Dothan Hospital COVID-19 update

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 patients in both Dothan Hospitals. As of Monday, September 6th, there are currently 106 patients with COVID-19 at Southeast Health. The hospital has confirmed 370 deaths of patients with the virus. Southeast Health has also...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama families enjoy Labor Day holiday despite COVID concerns

PELHAM, Ala. — Despite COVID-19 fears, some families in central Alabama are deciding to step out for Labor Day this year. Jefferson County’s current virus positivity rate is now close to 17% due to the contagious delta variant. Learn more in the video above about how people are trying to find a balance between safety and celebrations.
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

UAB releases statement addressing current COVID-19 numbers across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham released the following statement regarding the current state of COVID-19 numbers across the Alabama:. With record numbers of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than 2,800 hospitalizations and a net-negative 109 ICU beds available statewide, the situation in Alabama remains extremely critical, said Tyler Greer Assistant Vice President Public Relations. Hospitals are at or near capacity with many delaying essential surgeries and, in some cases, refusing transfers because there are no ICU beds to care for patients. Thankfully, monoclonal antibody treatments, increased vaccinations, masking and social distancing do seem to have kept our current numbers from rising further in recent days. We continue to stress that the way to end the pandemic is to increase vaccination rates, wear masks and practice social distancing when possible, especially over the Labor Day weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy