These are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXYzQj00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 21,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,328 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dothan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,661 infections in Henry County, or 15,540 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 269 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henry County, AL 15,540 2,661 269 46
2 Houston County, AL 14,213 14,832 304 317
3 Geneva County, AL 13,993 3,707 340 90

