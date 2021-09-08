CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...

www.lockhaven.com

