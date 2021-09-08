CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpXYxfH00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 20,734 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,032 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,931 infections in Crockett County, or 20,215 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 372 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 291 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crockett County, TN 20,215 2,931 372 54
2 Chester County, TN 16,706 2,865 321 55
3 Madison County, TN 15,292 14,938 273 267

